A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene

Master Sgt. Seana O'Kelley-Hooker, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Medical Administration for the 168th Medical Group, shares her experience during the October drill roll call on October 17, 2024, after responding to a rollover accident on the icy highway while on the way to Eielson Air Force Base for work during a snowy morning in Fairbanks, Alaska. Invited by her commander to speak to the 168 MDG, she highlights the importance of preparedness and quick response in emergencies. The quick actions of O'Kelley-Hooker exemplify the spirit of service inherent in military personnel and underscore the importance of community and preparedness in the face of unexpected emergencies. As Fairbanks braces for a long winter ahead, her story is a powerful reminder of how training, instinct, and a commitment to help others can make all the difference in critical situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)