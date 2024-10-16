A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Master Sgt. Seana O'Kelley-Hooker, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Master Sgt. Seana O'Kelley-Hooker, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Medical Administration for the 168th Medical Group, receives a commander’s coin from Col. Michael Griesbaum, 168th Wing commander in recognition of her quick and decisive actions in response to a recent rollover incident on the highway in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. O'Kelley-Hooker's experience and training kicked in, and she responded to help the person she had witnessed roll over several times in front of her while driving to work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

On a crisp October morning in Fairbanks, Alaska, with one of the first snowfalls, road conditions quickly transformed into a hazardous landscape of black ice. On this treacherous path, a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Medical Administration at the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, found herself thrust into a life-saving situation after leaving the gym en route to Eielson Air Force Base on October 16, 2024.



Master Sgt. Seana O'Kelley-Hooker of the 168th Medical Group drove on the icy highway, where she witnessed a vehicle up ahead lose control on an icy patch. The truck rolled multiple times and took flight, tumbling over a barrier fence before landing in a snowy embankment. Without hesitation, she slowed down in neutral to safely stop herself and started running toward the car, her heart racing as adrenaline surged.



"I was running and praying at the same time as I hurried toward the car," she recalled. "I knew I had to act fast."



Running toward the overturned vehicle, she quickly assessed the situation. She was the first and only one on the scene. To her relief, she spotted a young man emerging from the wreckage and quickly helped him out of the smashed cab. He was shaken and preoccupied with notifying his workplace.



O’kelley-Hooker’s training kicked in, and she began to check him for shock and injuries while calling 911 for emergency assistance.



"I remember feeling a rush that he was able to get out and was alive," she said, reflecting on the harrowing moments.



With her hair still damp from her gym session, she was not expecting the chaos that unfolded on her way to work.



As the ambulance approached, she flagged them down and was relieved to see a familiar face—a fellow Airman from the 168th Medical Group.



Senior Airman Alexander Anderson, an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician who lives and works in the local community, responded to the scene as a firefighter and AEMT with the North Pole Fire Department. He responded with his team in their ambulance Medic 21. The ambulance driver was Olan Tucker and Battalion Chief Kyle Faggerstorm who was on the scene in a command truck. His coworkers are not military affiliated but serve in the community at Fire Department Station 21. Anderson also serves as a Medical Technician with the 168 MDG.



“I am proud to serve with Anderson in the Alaska Guard and was thankful he was on duty downtown that morning,” said O’Kelley-Hooker. “I am grateful for him and his team serving our community.”



She shared, "The person who rolled the vehicle was driving slow but caught a snow drift on the side of the road. It was like a movie. I tried to get into neutral and stop as fast as possible to help, but even at slow speeds, the stopping time felt infinite."



Afterward, O'Kelley-Hooker took a moment to reflect on what had just transpired. Overwhelmed with emotion, she cried tears of relief that the young man was unharmed. "It's moments like these that remind us of the fragility of life and the importance of being prepared," she reflected.



"It was a very humbling moment that morning," said O'Kelly-Hooker. "I had a rough night the night before thinking about being nervous starting a tour with active duty 354th Medical Group and sorting out housing as I just moved up from the lower 48 with my kids and owning a house there and now having a situation with housing – all of it combined."



She sat there, reflecting after she knew the driver was alright: "It was an awakening and humbling moment—you have worth, I thought as I reflected on everything. This reminded me that life can be even crazier. You must take every moment because you never know when you may lose someone."



"This was one of my brothers in uniform; although not a family member, he is like a brother wearing the uniform, and I thought he was lost when I approached the car," said O'Kelley-Hooker.



Recognizing the dangers of icy conditions, she felt compelled to share her experience as a safety reminder for others. "We all need to be cautious during winter months. The roads can be deceptively dangerous," she urged.



The quick actions of this 168th Wing Senior NCO exemplify the spirit of service inherent in military personnel and underscore the importance of community and preparedness in the face of unexpected emergencies. As Fairbanks braces for a long winter ahead, her story is a powerful reminder of how training, instinct, and a commitment to help others can make all the difference in critical situations.