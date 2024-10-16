Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Master Sgt. Seana O'Kelley-Hooker, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Medical Administration for the 168th Medical Group, shares her experience during the October drill roll call on October 17, 2024, after responding to a rollover accident on the icy highway while on the way to Eielson Air Force Base for work during a snowy morning in Fairbanks, Alaska. Invited by her commander to speak to the 168 MDG, she highlights the importance of preparedness and quick response in emergencies. The quick actions of O'Kelley-Hooker exemplify the spirit of service inherent in military personnel and underscore the importance of community and preparedness in the face of unexpected emergencies. As Fairbanks braces for a long winter ahead, her story is a powerful reminder of how training, instinct, and a commitment to help others can make all the difference in critical situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8707102
    VIRIN: 241017-Z-UF872-1003
    Resolution: 2704x1800
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene
    A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene
    A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman&rsquo;s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Emergency Response
    168th Wing
    168th Medical Group
    Vehicle accident response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download