U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Moses Howard, a mass communication public affairs specialist with the Marietta-based 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, tosses a 10-pound medicine ball during the Standing Power Throw event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) October 19, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia. The ACFT assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)