U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley, a chief public affairs noncommissioned officer with Headquarters Company, 228th Signal Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, carries two 40-pound kettle bells during the Sprint, Drag, Carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) October 19, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia. The ACFT assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)