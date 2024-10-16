Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carry It [Image 8 of 8]

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley, a chief public affairs noncommissioned officer with Headquarters Company, 228th Signal Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, carries two 40-pound kettle bells during the Sprint, Drag, Carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) October 19, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia. The ACFT assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    This work, Carry It [Image 8 of 8], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

