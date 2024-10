Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eisenhower Belle, a musician with the Marietta-based 116th U.S. Army Band, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, drags a 90-pound sled during the Sprint, Drag, Carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) October 19, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia. The ACFT assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)