    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Timothy Fitzgerald, a musician with the Marietta-based 116th U.S. Army Band, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conducts the Hand-release Push-up event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) October 19, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia. The ACFT assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 17:47
    Photo ID: 8707020
    VIRIN: 241019-A-KE355-4617
    Resolution: 5904x3936
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Focused [Image 8 of 8], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

