10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army critical care nurse and critical care flight paramedic assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade stabilize and prepare a wounded Syrian Democratic Forces member for transport during a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission in Northeast Syria, July 31, 2024. C/3-10 GSAB is deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and provides rapid medical transport for U.S., Coalition, and Partner Forces in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Andrews)