10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC

A U.S. Army UH-60 helicopter repairer and aircrew member assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade prepares a helicopter for take-off in Northeast Syria, July 31, 2024. C/3-10 GSAB is deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and provides rapid medical transport for U.S., Coalition, and Partner Forces in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Andrews)