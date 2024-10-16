Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC

    SYRIA

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Andrews 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A U.S. Army critical care nurse assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade monitors and comforts a wounded Syrian Democratic Forces member during a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission in Northeast Syria, July 31, 2024, before their transfer to a local critical care center. C/3-10 GSAB is deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and provides rapid medical transport for U.S., Coalition, and Partner Forces in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 04:20
    Photo ID: 8706478
    VIRIN: 240731-A-TS378-5166
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade supports Syrian Democratic Forces with MEDEVAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Combat
    DUSTOFF
    Syria
    10th CAB
    SDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download