ERDC UAS Capture Helene Damage

Imagery captured by the ERDC UAS team on Oct. 14 shows the damaged caused by flooding near the Old Cove Creek School in Watauga County, N.C. The image, captured using the team’s fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing drone, shows a bridge near the school was destroyed by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in late September. (U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center image)