    ERDC UAS Capture Helene Damage [Image 4 of 4]

    ERDC UAS Capture Helene Damage

    WATAUGA COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Imagery captured by the ERDC UAS team on Oct. 14 shows the damaged caused by flooding near the Old Cove Creek School in Watauga County, N.C. The image, captured using the team’s fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing drone, shows a bridge near the school was destroyed by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in late September. (U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center image)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 21:38
    Location: WATAUGA COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, ERDC UAS Capture Helene Damage [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    With bird&rsquo;s-eye view, Army engineer researchers, Soldiers respond to Hurricane Helene

