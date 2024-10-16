Old Toe River Road Damage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A portion of Old Toe River Road, near Newland, N.C., is completely washed away due to the massive flooding caused by Hurricane Helene’s impact in late September. The image was captured by the ERDC UAS team in support of the larger U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ response to the devastation. (U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center image)