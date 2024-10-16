Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Toe River Road Damage [Image 2 of 4]

    NEWLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A portion of Old Toe River Road, near Newland, N.C., is completely washed away due to the massive flooding caused by Hurricane Helene’s impact in late September. The image was captured by the ERDC UAS team in support of the larger U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ response to the devastation. (U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center image)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8706322
    VIRIN: 241014-A-A1411-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1004
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NEWLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    ERDC UAS team supports Helene Response
    Old Toe River Road Damage
    Old Toe River Road Bridge Damaged
    ERDC UAS Capture Helene Damage

    With bird&rsquo;s-eye view, Army engineer researchers, Soldiers respond to Hurricane Helene

    USACE
    UAS
    ERDC
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24

