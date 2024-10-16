Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC UAS team supports Helene Response [Image 1 of 4]

    ERDC UAS team supports Helene Response

    WATAUGA COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Maj. Mark Wetsel and Charles McKenzie, with ERDC’s UAS team, deploy their fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing drone in support of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ operations in western North Carolina. The team is working to capture imagery and surveying data of roadways in rural areas damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center image)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    With bird&rsquo;s-eye view, Army engineer researchers, Soldiers respond to Hurricane Helene

    USACE
    UAS
    ERDC
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24

