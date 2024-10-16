ERDC UAS team supports Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Mark Wetsel and Charles McKenzie, with ERDC’s UAS team, deploy their fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing drone in support of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ operations in western North Carolina. The team is working to capture imagery and surveying data of roadways in rural areas damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center image)