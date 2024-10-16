Old Toe River Road Bridge Damaged

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bridge located along Old Toe River Road, near Newland, N.C., suffered significant damage due to flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in late September. The image was captured by the ERDC UAS team in support of the larger U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ response to the devastation. (U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center image)