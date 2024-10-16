Volunteer professional masseuses provided stress release massages for Honolulu District staff during the District’s 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day October 18, 2024. Safety day plays a key role in promoting safety and health awareness to help reduce accidents and stay healthy.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 20:01
|Photo ID:
|8706240
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-DN279-6315
|Resolution:
|6620x4413
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day - 5 [Image 5 of 5], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day
No keywords found.