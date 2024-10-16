Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day

Photo By Cortland Henderson | Pat Phung, Construction Branch Chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu...... read more read more Photo By Cortland Henderson | Pat Phung, Construction Branch Chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, competes in the 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day 2.5 Fun Run/walk October 18, 2024. Safety day plays a key role in promoting safety and health awareness to help reduce accidents and stay healthy. see less | View Image Page

Honolulu District staff and family members participated in the District’s 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day October 18, 2024.



Safety day plays a key role in promoting safety and health awareness to help reduce accidents and stay healthy.



“Caring for people and making safety a core value is the heartbeat of the Honolulu District as it helps make us the happiest place to work in the Pacific,” said Jeremy McCranie, Safety & Occupational Health Manager for the Honolulu District. “I would like to give a special thank you to the Safety Office, our Department of the Army Fellows, and partners that made this event possible.”



The day started off with a 2.5-mile Fun Run/walk. The winners of the run were Shawn Morimoto (1st), Pat Phung (2nd), Stan Wharry (3rd). The winners of walk were Julie Rohrer (1st), Kent Tamai (2nd), and Kathleen Abille (3rd) (from Pacific Ocean Division).



Safety Day also included a Health and Wellness Fair where six health care providers offered free flu shots and briefed employees on health insurance rates to help make informed decisions during the next health care open season.



The Department of Health sent Public Health Nurses who offered free Blood Pressure screening, and representatives from the Chronic Disease Management Branch, who provided information on heart disease, strokes, and diabetes.



The Honolulu District Health and Wellness committee hosted a table where employees learned more about the Health and Wellness program including information on the updated Physical Health Program where employees can have up to 80 hours of admin leave per year for personal fitness.



The Honolulu District’s Critical Incident Stress Management representative provided information on the Employee Assistance Program including the District’s New Employee Orientation which aims to welcome employees and help make the Honolulu District the happiest place to work in the Pacific.



Volunteer professional masseuses provided stress release massages for those interested.