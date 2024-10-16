Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honolulu District staff and family members participated in the District’s 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day October 18, 2024. The winners of the 2.5-mile walk were Julie Rohrer (1st - pictured), Kent Tamai (2nd), and Kathleen Abille (3rd) (from Pacific Ocean Division).