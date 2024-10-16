Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Honolulu District staff and family members participated in the District’s 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day October 18, 2024. The winners of the 2.5-mile walk were Julie Rohrer (1st - pictured), Kent Tamai (2nd), and Kathleen Abille (3rd) (from Pacific Ocean Division).

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 20:02
    Photo ID: 8706237
    VIRIN: 241018-A-DN279-8086
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
