    Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day

    Honolulu District Hosts 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day - 1

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Pat Phung, Construction Branch Chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, competes in the 30th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Safety Day 2.5 Fun Run/walk October 18, 2024. Safety day plays a key role in promoting safety and health awareness to help reduce accidents and stay healthy.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
