Lt. Col. (Ret.) Maria Bentinck, Director, Army Retirement Services, addresses retirees during the 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day, held at Fort Bliss, TX Oct. 10-11. Bentinck spoke during the retiree related informational presentation held Oct. 11 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, in Fort Bliss. The Retiree Appreciation event comprised of free breakfast, a golf tournament, held at Underwood Golf Complex, in El Paso and the informational presentation held Oct. 11, which also began with free breakfast. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8706086
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-DX717-2010
|Resolution:
|4462x3080
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Retiree Appreciation Day 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Norman Llamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retiree Appreciation Day held at Fort Bliss
