Retiree Appreciation Day 2024

A retiree is presented with a prize won in a drawing during the 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day, held at Fort Bliss, TX, Oct. 10-11. The Retiree Appreciation event comprised of free breakfast and a golf tournament held Oct. 10 at Underwood Golf Complex, in El Paso. The second day, Oct. 11, also began with a free breakfast, followed by a retiree related informational presentation held Oct. 11 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, in Fort Bliss. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)