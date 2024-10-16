Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Norman Llamas 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A retiree is presented with a prize won in a drawing during the 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day, held at Fort Bliss, TX, Oct. 10-11. The Retiree Appreciation event comprised of free breakfast and a golf tournament held Oct. 10 at Underwood Golf Complex, in El Paso. The second day, Oct. 11, also began with a free breakfast, followed by a retiree related informational presentation held Oct. 11 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, in Fort Bliss. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8706085
    VIRIN: 241011-A-DX717-2009
    Resolution: 3908x2495
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiree Appreciation Day 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Norman Llamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retiree Appreciation Day held at Fort Bliss

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Retiree
    Golf Tournament
    Informational
    RAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download