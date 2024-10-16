Retiree Appreciation Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander speaks during a retiree informational presentation held Oct. 11 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, in Fort Bliss, TX. The event was part of a two-day 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day, held at Fort Bliss, Oct. 10-11. The Retiree Appreciation event comprised of free breakfast and a golf tournament, held Oct. 10 at Underwood Golf Complex, in El Paso. The second day, Oct. 11, also began with a free breakfast, followed by the retiree related informational presentation. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)