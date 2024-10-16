Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander speaks during a retiree informational presentation held Oct. 11 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, in Fort Bliss, TX. The event was part of a two-day 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day, held at Fort Bliss, Oct. 10-11. The Retiree Appreciation event comprised of free breakfast and a golf tournament, held Oct. 10 at Underwood Golf Complex, in El Paso. The second day, Oct. 11, also began with a free breakfast, followed by the retiree related informational presentation. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8706082
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-DX717-2008
|Resolution:
|2388x2840
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Retiree Appreciation Day 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Norman Llamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retiree Appreciation Day held at Fort Bliss
No keywords found.