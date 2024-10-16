Retiree Appreciation Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fernando Arias, a military retiree from Horizon City, TX attempts to hole a putt during a golf tournament, held Oct. 10 at Underwood Golf Complex, in El Paso, TX. The tournament was part of a two-day 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day held at Fort Bliss, TX, Oct. 10-11. The retiree appreciation event included the golf tournament and a retiree related informational presentation held Oct. 11 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, in Fort Bliss. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)