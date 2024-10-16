Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing work with Alaska Army National Guardsmen, assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion, to load a UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2024. AKANG Airmen assigned to the 176th Wing transported the detachment of approximately 20 AKARNG Soldiers and two UH-72A Lakota helicopters to the Southwest border in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection mission. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)