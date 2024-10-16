Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission [Image 36 of 37]

    Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Tristan Angel Reyes, a loadmaster assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, ground-guides a forklift while loading of an Alaska Army National Guard equipment pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2024. AKANG Airmen assigned to the 176th Wing transported approximately 20 AKARNG Soldiers and two UH-72A Lakota helicopters, assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion, to the Southwest border in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection mission. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8706072
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-HY271-1508
    Resolution: 6195x4130
    Size: 14.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission [Image 37 of 37], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Army Aviation
    border security
    Southwest Border Mission
    UH-72A Lakota
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

