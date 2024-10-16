Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission

Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Tristan Angel Reyes, a loadmaster assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, ground-guides a forklift while loading of an Alaska Army National Guard equipment pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2024. AKANG Airmen assigned to the 176th Wing transported approximately 20 AKARNG Soldiers and two UH-72A Lakota helicopters, assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion, to the Southwest border in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection mission. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
10.10.2024
|10.10.2024
10.18.2024 17:01
|10.18.2024 17:01
8706072
|8706072
|VIRIN:
|241011-Z-HY271-1508
6195x4130
|6195x4130
14.11 MB
|14.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
0
|0
0
|0
