Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2024. AKANG Airmen assigned to the 176th Wing transported approximately 20 AKARNG Soldiers and two UH-72A Lakota helicopters, assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion, to the Southwest border in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection mission. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)