    Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission [Image 34 of 37]

    Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion, board an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2024. AKANG Airmen assigned to the 176th Wing transported the detachment of approximately 20 AKARNG Soldiers and two UH-72A Lakota helicopters to the Southwest border in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection mission. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:01
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Alaska National Guard Airmen, Soldiers work to support Southwest Border Mission
    Alaska
    Army Aviation
    border security
    Southwest Border Mission
    UH-72A Lakota
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

