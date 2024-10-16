A member of the 19th Special Forces, Rhode Island National Guard, collects his parachute after landing on Turner Drop Zone at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area at Massachusetts as part of the Return to Devens Days Oct. 17.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8704478
|VIRIN:
|241017-O-HX738-9986
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Past and present unite [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.