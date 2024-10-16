Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landing on Turner Drop Zone [Image 3 of 4]

    Landing on Turner Drop Zone

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    A member of the 19th Special Forces, Rhode Island National Guard, descends onto Turner Drop Zone at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area at Massachusetts Oct. 17.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 08:15
    Photo ID: 8704477
    VIRIN: 241017-O-HX738-5983
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landing on Turner Drop Zone [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th Special Forces Group
    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    10th SFG (A)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

