Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8704477 VIRIN: 241017-O-HX738-5983 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.65 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Landing on Turner Drop Zone [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.