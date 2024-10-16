Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Going up on a Chinook [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Going up on a Chinook

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the Army Special Forces load onto a Chinook helicopter to conduct a high-altitude low opening parachute jump onto Turner Drop Zone at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area at Massachusetts Oct. 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 08:15
    Photo ID: 8704475
    VIRIN: 241017-O-HX738-1451
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going up on a Chinook [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Going up on a Chinook
    Special Forces return to Devens
    Landing on Turner Drop Zone
    Past and present unite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th Special Forces Group
    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    10th SFG (A)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download