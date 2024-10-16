Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces return to Devens

    Special Forces return to Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Veterans and families of the 10th Special Forces Group watched Army Special Forces parachute onto Turner Drop Zone at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area at Massachusetts during the Return to Devens Days Oct. 17.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 08:15
    VIRIN: 241017-O-HX738-4235
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Special Forces return to Devens, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Going up on a Chinook
    Special Forces return to Devens
    Landing on Turner Drop Zone
    Past and present unite

    19th Special Forces Group
    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    10th SFG (A)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

