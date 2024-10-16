52d ADA BDE Command Team Visits Soldiers Deployed in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu, commander of the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stands in front of a Patriot launcher in Southeast Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. Col. Bairu is conducting battlefield circulation to assess ongoing operations and ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)