    52d ADA BDE Command Team Visits Soldiers Deployed in Poland [Image 5 of 7]

    52d ADA BDE Command Team Visits Soldiers Deployed in Poland

    POLAND

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu, commander of the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stands in front of a Patriot launcher in Southeast Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. Col. Bairu is conducting battlefield circulation to assess ongoing operations and ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 06:16
    Photo ID: 8704294
    VIRIN: 240925-A-SV042-1503
    Location: PL
    This work, 52d ADA BDE Command Team Visits Soldiers Deployed in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, Beallyoucanbe

