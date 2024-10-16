52d ADA BDE Command Team Visits Soldiers Deployed in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu, commander of the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, receives a briefing from a Soldier on maintenance operations in Southeast Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. Col. Bairu is conducting battlefield circulation to assess ongoing operations and ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)