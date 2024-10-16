52d ADA BDE Command Team Visits Soldiers Deployed in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT), marked with explosive hazard warnings, is parked at a military facility in Southeast Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. The HEMTT, designed for transporting the Patriot missile launcher, is currently empty and staged in a motor pool as part of routine operations. Proper labeling ensures adherence to safety protocols during transport and storage of munitions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)