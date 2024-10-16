A U.S. Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT), marked with explosive hazard warnings, is parked at a military facility in Southeast Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. The HEMTT, designed for transporting the Patriot missile launcher, is currently empty and staged in a motor pool as part of routine operations. Proper labeling ensures adherence to safety protocols during transport and storage of munitions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 06:16
|Photo ID:
|8704292
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-SV042-7717
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|483.99 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52d ADA BDE Command Team Visits Soldiers Deployed in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.