CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 10.17.2024 Courtesy Photo 7th Air Force

Gina Allvin, the spouse of the Air Force Chief of Staff David Allvin, tours the Military & Family Readiness Center at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Allvin spoke with the M&FRC team about local education options and counseling services for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)