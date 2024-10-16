Gina Allvin, the spouse of the Air Force Chief of Staff David Allvin, tours the Military & Family Readiness Center at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Allvin spoke with the M&FRC team about local education options and counseling services for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8703683
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-OS776-1028
|Resolution:
|5554x4013
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.