CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin meets with Gen. Lee Young-su, Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, in Gyeryongdae, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The Air Chiefs discussed the current strategic environment and ways their two services can integrate even more effectively to deter aggression in the region. “Challengers to a free and open Indo-Pacific are real, from the Korean peninsula to the South China Sea,” said Allvin. “That is why our ironclad alliance with the Republic of Korea has never been more important. Together, we continue to strengthen our interoperability and sharpen the combined readiness of our forces.” (Courtesy photo)