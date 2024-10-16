Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    7th Air Force

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin meets with Gen. Lee Young-su, Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, in Gyeryongdae, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The Air Chiefs discussed the current strategic environment and ways their two services can integrate even more effectively to deter aggression in the region. “Challengers to a free and open Indo-Pacific are real, from the Korean peninsula to the South China Sea,” said Allvin. “That is why our ironclad alliance with the Republic of Korea has never been more important. Together, we continue to strengthen our interoperability and sharpen the combined readiness of our forces.” (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 19:15
    Photo ID: 8703671
    VIRIN: 241017-O-F3705-1004
    Resolution: 3264x2176
    Size: 962.57 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

