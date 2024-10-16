CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin is welcomed by Gen. Lee Young-su, Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, in Gyeryongdae, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The two leaders discussed news ways to evolve the ironclad relationship between the two Air Forces amidst growing threats in the region. (Courtesy photo)