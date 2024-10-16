Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea [Image 8 of 9]

    CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    7th Air Force

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin is welcomed by Gen. Lee Young-su, Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, in Gyeryongdae, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The two leaders discussed news ways to evolve the ironclad relationship between the two Air Forces amidst growing threats in the region. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 19:15
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Air Force Chief of Staff
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Seventh Air Force

