Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin is welcomed by Gen. Lee Young-su, Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, in Gyeryongdae, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The two leaders discussed news ways to evolve the ironclad relationship between the two Air Forces amidst growing threats in the region. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8703672
|VIRIN:
|241017-O-F3705-1005
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.