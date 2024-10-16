RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Machinist Apprentice graduating class for Fall 2024 stands at the front of the room after receiving their journeyman and journeywomen certificates from the U.S. Department of Labor. The apprenticeship began in 1910 and will go on a short hiatus, as it has previously several times, while the factory continues to modernize. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.