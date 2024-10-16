Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Machinist Apprentice graduating class for Fall 2024 stands at the front of the room after receiving their journeyman and journeywomen certificates from the U.S. Department of Labor. The apprenticeship began in 1910 and will go on a short hiatus, as it has previously several times, while the factory continues to modernize. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8703516
    VIRIN: 241017-O-XF347-2607
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus [Image 3 of 3], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus
    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus
    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download