RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

Workers from Rock Island Arsenal Joint-Manufacturing and Technology Center congratulate the factory's newest journeymen and journeywomen machinists following the program's graduation ceremony. Rock Island Arsenal founded its Machinist Apprentice School on May 16, 1910, with a class of 50 students and a mission to ensure the factory had skilled tradesmen capable of maintaining the quality and production standards required to provide equipment to Warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.