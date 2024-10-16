Workers from Rock Island Arsenal Joint-Manufacturing and Technology Center congratulate the factory's newest journeymen and journeywomen machinists following the program's graduation ceremony. Rock Island Arsenal founded its Machinist Apprentice School on May 16, 1910, with a class of 50 students and a mission to ensure the factory had skilled tradesmen capable of maintaining the quality and production standards required to provide equipment to Warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8703528
|VIRIN:
|241017-O-XF347-2669
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus [Image 3 of 3], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus
No keywords found.