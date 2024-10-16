RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

Photo By Kendall Swank | Workers from Rock Island Arsenal Joint-Manufacturing and Technology Center...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Workers from Rock Island Arsenal Joint-Manufacturing and Technology Center congratulate the factory's newest journeymen and journeywomen machinists following the program's graduation ceremony. Rock Island Arsenal founded its Machinist Apprentice School on May 16, 1910, with a class of 50 students and a mission to ensure the factory had skilled tradesmen capable of maintaining the quality and production standards required to provide equipment to Warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill.—The Fall 2024 Machinist Apprentice graduation ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center was no ordinary event.

“Today’s ceremony is bittersweet,” Mr. Greg Lupton, RIA-JMTC deputy commander said. “While we celebrate your achievement, we also know that this will be the last class to graduate for several years. This is not the end of the story, but rather the closing of one chapter in a legacy that has endured for more than a century.”

The machinist apprentice program has been a cornerstone of craftsmanship at Rock Island Arsenal for more than a century. Since its inception in 1910, it has evolved through wars, technological revolutions and shifts in global dynamics. Despite the challenges, the program has remained a pillar of excellence, ensuring that Warfighters are equipped with the best tools to succeed on the battlefield and return home safely.

“It cannot be understated—you and your counterparts are the reason this island exists,” Col. Joe Parker, commander U.S. Army Garrison, Rock Island Arsenal and graduation keynote speaker said. “The factory may have some of the finest and most exquisite machinery on the planet, but it is nothing without the quality care and craftsmanship that you’ve now become part of.”

In front of proud family members, colleagues, and distinguished guests, the final class of apprentices stood tall as they were celebrated for their accomplishments. These individuals are now part of a legacy that has equipped the U.S. Army’s Warfighters with precision-crafted tools, a responsibility they are set to carry into the future.

“The program gave me a better work and home life,” Scott Sappington Jr., the graduating class representative said. “I learned lessons in patience, and that you should believe in yourself because others probably believe in you too. A toolmaker I worked with once told me that the machinist apprentice program at RIA-JMTC is one of the best apprenticeships around. From my personal experience, it is the best around.”

The machinist apprentice program has faced pauses before. It has always returned stronger, adapting to the changing needs of the military and the industry. While this pause may be temporary, the responsibility to uphold the values and standards of the program now rests with the graduates.

“You are the artisans of readiness, the creators of capability and the stewards of quality for the Warfighter,” Lupton said. “In your hands lies the ability to take raw materials and shape them into tool of defense—tools that may one day stand between a Soldier and harm’s way.”’

As they step into their roles as journeymen and journeywomen machinists, they are now part of that history, carrying the values and skills of the program into the future. They will continue to play a critical role in the modernization of RIA-JMTC, ensuring that the factory continues to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Army.

“Our vision at RIA-JMTC is clear: to produce high-quality and on-time readiness for our Warfighters, so they can confront today’s battles and prepare for the next,” Lupton said. “You will lead the way in ensuring that our warfighters are equipped, that our factory modernizes, and that we remain ready for whatever comes next.”