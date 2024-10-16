Col. William "Joe" Parker III, commander U.S. Army Garrison, Rock Island Arsenal gives the keynote speech at the Fall 2024 Machinist Apprentice Graduation ceremony for Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. Parker, praised the machinists’ work, emphasizing their crucial role in the success of the Arsenal’s mission. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8703499
|VIRIN:
|241017-O-XF347-7813
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus [Image 3 of 3], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus
No keywords found.