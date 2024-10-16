RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. William "Joe" Parker III, commander U.S. Army Garrison, Rock Island Arsenal gives the keynote speech at the Fall 2024 Machinist Apprentice Graduation ceremony for Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. Parker, praised the machinists’ work, emphasizing their crucial role in the success of the Arsenal’s mission. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.