    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus [Image 1 of 3]

    RIA-JMTC celebrates machinist apprentice graduates as historic program takes hiatus

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Col. William "Joe" Parker III, commander U.S. Army Garrison, Rock Island Arsenal gives the keynote speech at the Fall 2024 Machinist Apprentice Graduation ceremony for Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. Parker, praised the machinists’ work, emphasizing their crucial role in the success of the Arsenal’s mission. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

