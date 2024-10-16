NPS President retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau presents U.S. Navy Capt. Thor Martinsen with the Legion of Merit award for his accomplishments and exceptionally meritorious performance as Dean of Students and Commanding Officer, Student Military Element during the chance of command ceremony, Oct. 10.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8703514
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-UT641-4024
|Resolution:
|5901x3926
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over
No keywords found.