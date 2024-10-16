Incoming NPS Dean of Students U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Skalski, left, takes the helm from Capt. Thor Martinsen, Ph.D., during a change of command ceremony, Oct. 10. Skalski, a Navy SEAL with nearly 40 years of naval service, is the community’s 19th “Bull Frog,” a moniker bestowed upon the longest serving active-duty SEAL. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Janiel Adames)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8703515
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-UT641-4034
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over
No keywords found.