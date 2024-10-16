NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming NPS Dean of Students U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Skalski, left, takes the helm from Capt. Thor Martinsen, Ph.D., during a change of command ceremony, Oct. 10. Skalski, a Navy SEAL with nearly 40 years of naval service, is the community’s 19th “Bull Frog,” a moniker bestowed upon the longest serving active-duty SEAL. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Janiel Adames)