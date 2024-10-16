NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Skalski relieves Capt. Thor Martinsen, Ph.D., as the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) Dean of Students and Commanding Officer of the Student Military Element during a ceremony on the NPS campus, Oct. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Janiel Adames)