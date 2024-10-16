U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Skalski relieves Capt. Thor Martinsen, Ph.D., as the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) Dean of Students and Commanding Officer of the Student Military Element during a ceremony on the NPS campus, Oct. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Janiel Adames)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8703513
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-UT641-4014
|Resolution:
|5248x3492
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Salutes Outgoing Dean of Students, SEAL “Bull Frog” Takes Over
No keywords found.