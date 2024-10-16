Restoring Power: MacDill Civil Engineers Replace Control Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Gaskins, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron transportation control systems technician, replaces control systems for a signalized intersection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2024. The 6th CES ensures continuance of various missions across MacDill AFB by keeping critical infrastructure operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)