Scott Fulcher, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical maintenance technician, replaces control systems for a signalized intersection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2024. The 6th CES ensures continuance of various missions across MacDill AFB by keeping critical infrastructure operational.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8703337
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-RI626-1282
|Resolution:
|4403x5504
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Restoring Power: MacDill Civil Engineers Replace Control Systems [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.