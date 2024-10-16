Restoring Power: MacDill Civil Engineers Replace Control Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Long, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, right, speaks with Victor Nespeca, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, left, about intersection control systems at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2024. The 6th CES ensures continuance of various missions across MacDill AFB by keeping critical infrastructure operational.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)