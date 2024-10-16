Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoring Power: MacDill Civil Engineers Replace Control Systems [Image 2 of 6]

    Restoring Power: MacDill Civil Engineers Replace Control Systems

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Ricky Martinez, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron high voltage electrician, repairs a stoplight damaged by Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2024. The 6th CES ensures continuance of various missions across MacDill AFB by keeping critical infrastructure operational.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8703333
    VIRIN: 241017-F-RI626-1047
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Restoring Power: MacDill Civil Engineers Replace Control Systems [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB
    6th Civil Engineer Squadron
    control systems
    6th Mobility Command
    restoring power

