Restoring Power: MacDill Civil Engineers Replace Control Systems

Ricky Martinez, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron high voltage electrician, repairs a stoplight damaged by Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2024. The 6th CES ensures continuance of various missions across MacDill AFB by keeping critical infrastructure operational.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)