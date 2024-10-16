U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 6, 2024) The official reviewing party, Vice Adm. Douglas Perry, USN ‘89, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet and Commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk; Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, USN ‘89, 65th Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy; Capt. Walter Allman III, USN ‘97, 90th Commandant of Midshipmen; Cmdr. Denise Willert, USN (Ret.) ‘89, Class President; and Capt. Jason Birch, USN ‘99, Class President and 3rd Battalion Officer, salutes the Brigade of Midshipmen during the second formal parade of the season on Worden Field. Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)