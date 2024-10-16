ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 6, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team members land on Worden Field prior to the Brigade of Midshipmen’s second formal parade. Parades are a visual representation of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork essential for success in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8702458
|VIRIN:
|240906-N-ID676-1006
|Resolution:
|2479x1960
|Size:
|264.86 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.