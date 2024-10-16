U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 6, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team members land on Worden Field prior to the Brigade of Midshipmen’s second formal parade. Parades are a visual representation of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork essential for success in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)